Strongly focusing on manufacturing innovation within Texas, the event delivers a safe in-person, and virtual platform, showcasing technology-led change, digital transformation journeys, and people management strategies from US-based manufacturers, small to large.
Lucy Ashton, Managing Director, Internet of Business, comments, "Whether you're just starting to explore automation, or deep into digital transformation plans, Manufacturing X.0 South is the place to learn how to master the four 'Ps' - Planning, People, Processes, and Partner choice, as well as the big 'R' - Resilience. Our speakers, panelists, and facilitators offer a myriad of stories, solutions for common business struggles, and just good, plain, candid advice".
Running on December 7 & 8, 2021, the event agenda is led by C-Level to Director presenters, panelists, and live discussion hosts from companies including Lockheed Martin, Bell, General Motors, Caterpillar, NXP Semiconductors, RPC, Cambria, Dell, and more.
Always taking a quality over quantity approach, Internet of Business' manufacturing audiences enjoy meeting 300+ selected attendees working within similar decision-making roles, for peer-to-peer learning and networking.
