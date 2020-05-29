CARLISLE, Pa., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forum on Education Abroad announces the annual Professional Certification Accelerated Residency will take place virtually weekdays June 24 to July 1.
The 2020 Virtual Accelerated Residency will offer six brand new Standards of Good Practice workshops based on the new 6th Edition of the Standards of Good Practice for Education Abroad. Each weekday a new workshop will be offered live from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. EDT (UTC -4). No workshops will be offered over the weekend.
The Accelerated Residency provides Education Abroad Professionals with a unique opportunity to learn and collaborate with colleagues in the field. During this intensive residency, participants will focus on professional development and attend all Standards of Good Practice workshops that comprise the field's only Professional Certification Program. At the end of the Accelerated Residency, participants will then embark on completing the accompanying Standards Assignments over the next several months.
The Accelerated Residency is open to all colleagues who have been accepted into The Forum's Professional Certification Program. The 2020 Accelerated Residency is a virtual experience reducing the investment required to participate as this modality eliminates travel, lodging, and meal costs.
The Forum on Education Abroad Vice President for Programs, Training and Services, Natalie A. Mello said: "The Virtual Accelerated Residency is a perfect opportunity for education abroad colleagues who have always wanted to focus on becoming fluent in the Standards but did not have the extra resources to do so."
Online Applications for the Professional Certification in Education Abroad Accelerated Residency are available now and applications close on June 1.
About The Forum on Education Abroad:
The Forum on Education Abroad cultivates educators who champion high quality education abroad experiences that ignite curiosity, impact lives, and contribute to a better world. The Forum on Education Abroad is recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission as the Standards Development Organization (SDO) for the field of education abroad. The Forum's 800+ institutional members are committed to improving education abroad and to implementing the Standards of Good Practice for Education Abroad, established by practitioners in our field. For additional information please visit The Forum's website: forumea.org Email: 240744@email4pr.com or Call: +1 717 245 1031
Media Contact:
Jeremy Rothschild
717.245.1031
240744@email4pr.com