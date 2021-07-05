JUPITER, Fla., July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021, an upcoming episode of the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on innovations in borderless banking solutions.
With a look at EST Global Inc. (EST Group), this segment will educate about EST Group's vision to encompass every segment and parameter of banking, from digital wallet, identity, investment and digital asset management technologies.
"EST is all about a new mantra of holistic development wherein all the various strata of society interact and integrate with each other to include Financial inclusion, banking transparency, and corporatization of rural economy to cater to the country's growth," said Sindhu Bhaskar, Co-Chairman & Founder of EST Group.
Hearing from experts in the field, audiences will learn about the EST Ecosystem, which uses the route of investing in an existing platform with ideas that build the circular economy, to solve some of the biggest problems in the existing financial system.
"EST seamlessly enables financial freedom via its borderless banking solution," said Brett Ferrigan, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We are looking forward to sharing this with viewers."
About EST Global:
EST is a composite digital bank, a fully functional system with interoperable blockchain ecosystem, wherein such nodes can be used as communication channels for two or more DLT platforms using BaaP with DaaP and merging its native nodes with different blockchain applications. The platform creates the fusion of ﬁntech and classical banking principles to create a new composite banking entity by unleashing emerging technology's potential, understanding countries' problems, investing in alliances and partners to complement the ecosystem through digital evolution, fintech revolution, and financial inclusion.
For more information, visit: http://www.estglobalinc.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more info, please visit: AdvancementsTV.com or call Brett Ferrigan at 866-496-4065.
