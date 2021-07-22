CAREFREE, Ariz., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Algoface, Inc. has been granted a patent by the The US Patent Office (USPTO) for their Neural Network System that enables facial image search through text in real-time.
Facial image search engines used to be dependent on massive amounts of data labeling, think tagging a photo with certain characteristics. As such, search results were limited to what images were previously labeled. Now, with AlgoFace's Neural Network System patented technology, images can be found with text-based characteristics without labeled data, and on live video feeds.
AlgoFace's patented technology also eliminates data storage on an image and allows text-to-image characteristic search performance outside of a person's identity, which protects both an individual's privacy and maintains strict privacy compliance.
"This disruptive technology will open the door for numerous applications such as programmatic advertising, e-commerce recommendation engines and accurate search engines for face photos to name a few," said Taleb Alashkar, Principal Investigator of this patent and the CTO of Algoface.
The applications of this technology are massive. One example includes being able to automate the search for a missing child on live security cameras just by inputting a basic description. The ability to use text-based search for facial images is especially important in situations where the search needs to be performed to identify a specific set of parameters without using typical facial recognition algorithms.
"We are pleased that the US Patent Office has recognized the uniqueness of our technology and granted this patent," said Andrew Bart, CEO of Algoface. "The patent strengthens the differentiation of Algoface against its competitors and provides Algoface a sustainable competitive advantage in the facial analysis market. The patented invention is especially important due to the fact that it allows for searches without using facial recognition, thereby protecting an individual's privacy."
Algoface is building an extensive portfolio of patents covering all key products, which creates shareholder value by giving Algoface significant product differentiation from its competition.
Ali Bennett
About Algoface, Inc.
AlgoFace builds AR and AI technology that knows what's unique in every person. Through precise tracking of 209 facial landmarks, AlgoFace technology enables a deeper understanding of the human form, to detect and recognize people more accurately, more easily and more clearly. AlgoFace works with leading brands, agencies and OEM partners to power face AI applications in beauty, automotive, insurance, medical technology, telehealth, and consumer electronics. Headquartered in Carefree, Arizona, they are a diverse team of passionate innovators with deep rooted knowledge in computer vision, augmented reality and applied artificial intelligence applications. For more information, please visit http://www.algoface.ai and follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/algoface
