BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Escher, the global leader transforming postal operators and couriers, today announced the results of its fourth annual Future of Posts survey. The Future of Posts 2021 Report highlights insights from a total of 151 respondents from 70 national post offices from around the world. The report reveals the resiliency of postal operators as they accelerate some of their strategies, while re-prioritizing their resources against the backdrop of a rapidly changing landscape.
Adapting to a New Operating Environment
The survey was conducted while the pandemic was taking place at different stages globally. The results show that increased ecommerce parcel volumes and challenges in cross-border shipments are the two main impacts the pandemic had on Posts. Effects on revenue and profitability were quite varied, with 36% of Posts indicating that the pandemic had a positive impact to their revenue. Also, according to the survey, 38% of Posts are accelerating their delivery network expansion strategies because of the pandemic.
Ecommerce Parcels is the Top Growth Opportunity for Posts
The survey results show that ecommerce is expected to have the greatest impact on business over the next five years. Furthermore, 77% of Posts had indicated that ecommerce parcels will present the greatest growth opportunity for their business.
Top Investment Priorities
Digital transformation, last-mile delivery, and cross-border ecommerce are expected to be the top investment priorities for Posts over the next three years. The importance of digital transformation and most aspects relating to the parcels business and e-commerce are consistent with last year's results.
"Posts clearly see the opportunity in ecommerce and they're taking decisive steps to set themselves up for success," said Brody Buhler, CEO, Escher. "Strategies to trim costs and boost operational efficiencies are also evident with a heavy focus on automation and route optimization which will help Posts to improve parcel operations. Posts are also increasingly examining the synergies between their retail and delivery networks, and determining how best to drive greater efficiencies and opportunities from these areas."
"I'd like to once again thank all participating Posts for the insights shared in this year's survey," continued Buhler. "Your collaboration and commitment to this initiative help further the entire industry."
Other Highlights from the 2021 Report:
- Growing Interest in Data Analytics: Up slightly from last year, 36% of Posts currently use real-time data analytics, with 16% of Posts planning to do so over the next 12 months.
- Cross-Border Challenges Still Exist: Real-time tax and duty estimation, transit times, and documentation difficulties round out the top obstacles Posts encounter when it comes to cross-border ecommerce growth.
- POS Channels: Current and planned POS channels continue to be a focus for postal operators everywhere. Two-thirds of Posts indicated that improving the customer experience will create the most business value when enhancing POS channels. Additionally, 75% of Posts expect to introduce mobile apps over the next one to three years.
- Self-Service Kiosks: Of those Posts who are planning to install new or additional self-service kiosks, 25% said they'll be at a post office. Another 16% said they're planning self-service kiosks for partner or other locations, and 59% intend to do both.
Survey Methodology
Between January and March 2021 our research partners, Triangle Management Services, conducted an online survey of postal leaders worldwide. Responses from 151 participants across 70 Posts were analyzed to provide us with a view of current and future growth plans for the global postal industry.
