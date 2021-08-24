NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The*gameHERs, a women-led interactive platform for gaming, today announced their partnership with Belong Gaming, an organization that provides community arenas for competitive gamers and social players. Through Belong's unique international network of connected gaming centers, the partnership will bring monthly community gaming nights targeted to women, non-binary and femme-identifying humans at their locations across the U.S.
Throughout the partnership, both the*gameHERs and Belong will work collaboratively to bring the*gameHERs community together at Belong's venues in order to connect with one another, collectively game and see their talents discovered. Additionally, the organizations will be implementing dedicated gaming nights to help encourage women and girls to discover all Belong has to offer and game together. The*gameHERs will also be promoting existing job opportunities at Belong Gaming's new venues across the country to the*gameHERs community of over 150K members.
"The*gameHERs is absolutely thrilled to be able to partner with Belong and to be a part of building and supporting their community that welcomes all gamers," said Rebecca Dixon, co-founder of the*gameHERs. "We are excited to provide spaces for women in our community to connect with one another in-person, and help them support and empower each other in a more tangible way."
"There is no one in the industry doing more to further inclusivity in gaming than the*gameHERs and Belong is delighted to add them as an official partner," said Wim Stocks, Head of Partnerships & Commercial for Belong. "Theirs is a mission with which we have a deep connection as Belong continues to lead the industry and build supportive and inclusive gaming communities around the globe."
Over the coming months, Belong Gaming has additional locations opening in Dallas, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, Chicago, Illinois, and Columbus, Ohio. Belong, a subsidiary of New York-based esports and technology company Vindex, aims to open 300 U.S. gaming centers over the coming five years
In addition to the partnership, Belong will sponsor the Most Inclusive Organization Award which will honor and celebrate an esports or gaming organization that is making deliberate steps towards building a more inclusive community and work place for the upcoming *gameHERs Awards in November of 2021.
About the*gameHERs
The*gameHERs is the first and largest media platform, social networking community, and lifestyle brand for women who game and who work in the gaming space. The global gaming market is forecast to worth $256.97 billion by 2025 and of the 2.7 billion gamers worldwide, 46% of them are women. The majority of these women experience hate and toxicity while gaming, simply for being women. In fact, in an effort to avoid harassment, 75% of women have gamed with their voice commands off to mask they are women. Because of this, many women gamers are eager for an easy way to find other women to meet and game with based on shared experiences. With our first of its kind women-led social networking and game matchmaking web and mobile app launching this summer, coupled with our community generated content, the*gameHERs amplifies women in the gaming space and enables them to easily and safely find other women to socialize and game with. The gameHERs also host the*gameHERs Awards, professional development bootcamps, charity gaming streams, collegiate esports tournaments/chapters and other live and virtual events. These will all be migrated to the app which will truly be the hub of the entire gameHERs community.
About Belong Gaming Arenas
Belong Gaming Arenas connects communities of gamers through its international network of experiential gaming centers and digital platform, where they come together to celebrate their love of gaming recreationally and competitively. Since 2016, Belong has provided an inclusive environment for gamers of all types to play at its 25 locations throughout the United Kingdom and new locations rolling out across the United States in summer 2021.
About Vindex
Vindex is a global esports and technology company that serves as the connective tissue between games and gamers. Vindex creates programming, technology, and experiences that holistically support the global esports industry through its suite of content, community, and data solutions.
