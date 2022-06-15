The Garner Group today announced 212 Realty and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
BALTIMORE, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Garner Group today announced 212 Realty and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that 212 Realty, a company that continually streamlines its high-touch service for a better client experience, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
212 Realty was founded in 2022 by Benjamin Garner and developed by his leadership initiatives. An increasingly notable real estate agent, Garner has earned consistent recognition as a Baltimore Real Producer by the magazine of the same name, for which he became a feature story for its March 2022 edition. Other distinctions of Garner's include being ranked in the top 5% of Top Producers overall in Maryland and in the top 5% of Buyer's Agents nationally by HomeLight, and earning Top 30 Agents in Their 30s status from Real Producers in 2020. 212 Realty is Garner's latest venture.
212 Realty comprises an experienced and knowledgeable team that has generated over 1,100 transactions and more than $375 million in sales volume. Specializing in single- and multifamily homes and investment properties, the agents represent buyers and sellers spanning all price points and areas throughout Greater Baltimore.
Partnering with Side will ensure 212 Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting 212 Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, 212 Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side's experience with developing agents and teams is second to none," Garner said. "Its cutting-edge technology, along with its marketing, administrative, and legal services, grant me the opportunity to create the No. 1 team in Greater Baltimore."
About 212 Realty
At 212 Realty, leadership is the heart of service. The team's highly knowledgeable and connected agents are a great asset, primed to assist clients with industry expertise and reassure them with a personable, positive, and trustworthy approach. Each property bought and sold is an opportunity for 212 Realty to help its clients acquire wealth and enrich their quality of life. Specializing in single- and multifamily homes and investments in Greater Baltimore, 212 Realty aims to deliver results for a life well lived and a future well planned. To learn more, visit http://www.homesby212.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
