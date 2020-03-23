NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global anti-money laundering software market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 1.18 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Our reports on global anti-money laundering software market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for risk management. In addition, integration of aml software with visualization tools is anticipated to boost the growth of the global anti-money laundering software market 2020-2024 as well.
Market Segmentation
The global anti-money laundering software market 2020-2024 is segmented as below:
Deployment:
• On-premise
• Cloud-based
Geographic Segmentation:
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
Key Trends for global anti-money laundering software market 2020-2024 growth
This study identifies integration of aml software with visualization tools as the prime reasons driving the global anti-money laundering software market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global anti-money laundering software market 2020-2024
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global anti-money laundering software market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as ACI Worldwide Inc., AML Partners LLC, AML360, Fair Isaac Corp., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., RELX Plc and SAS Institute Inc. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
