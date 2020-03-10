NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Brushless DC Motors Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global brushless dc motors market and it is poised to grow by USD 38.83 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Our reports on global brushless dc motors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing use of bldc in automotive sector.In addition, development of sensor-less bldc motor is anticipated to boost the growth of the global brushless dc motors market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global brushless dc motors market is segmented as below:
Product:
• Less Than 750 W Power Rating
• 750 W To 3 KW Power Rating
• More Than 75 KW Power Rating
• 3 KW To 75 KW Power Rating
End-user:
• Industrial
• Consumer Durables
• Automotive
• Aerospace And Defense
• Healthcare
Geographic Segmentation:
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• MEA
Key Trends for global brushless dc motors market growth
This study identifies development of sensor-less bldc motor as the prime reasons driving the global brushless dc motors market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global brushless dc motors market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global brushless dc motors market, including some of the vendors such as Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Faulhaber, Johnson Electric, Maxon Motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi, Moog Inc., Nidec Corporation and Oriental Motor Co. Ltd. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
__________________________
