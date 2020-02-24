NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Content Marketing Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global content marketing market and it is poised to grow by USD 269.24 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Our reports on global content marketing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793441/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of users on social media.In addition, growing demand for digital magazines is anticipated to boost the growth of the global content marketing market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global content marketing market is segmented as below:
Objective:
Lead Generation
Brand Awareness
Thought Leadership
Others
Platform:
Blogging
Videos
Infographics
Case Studies
Others
End-user:
Retail
Automotive
Financial Services
Telecom
Others
Geographic Segmentation:
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Key Trends for global content marketing market growth
This study identifies growing demand for digital magazines as the prime reasons driving the global content marketing market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global content marketing market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global content marketing market, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Contently Inc., CoSchedule LLC, HubSpot Inc., Influence & Co., Kapost, NewsCred Inc., Percolate Industries Inc., Scripted Inc. and Sprinklr Inc. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793441/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001