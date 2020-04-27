NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Cordless Power Tools Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the cordless power tools market and it is poised to grow by $ 6.17 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on cordless power tools market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advances in battery technology, growth in production of light vehicles, and DIY concept gaining momentum in developed countries. In addition, advances in battery technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The cordless power tools market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes
The cordless power tools market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Professional
• Consumer
By Geographic Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the rise in EV sales as one of the prime reasons driving the cordless power tools market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of 3d printing technology, and growing investments in railway and aerospace sectors will lead to sizable demand in the market.
"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our cordless power tools market covers the following areas:
• Cordless power tools market sizing
• Cordless power tools market forecast
• Cordless power tools market industry analysis
