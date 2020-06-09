NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Data Center Construction Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the data center construction market and it is poised to grow by $ 31.70 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on the data center construction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04343359/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing data center investments and data center modernization, and rising demand for data center colocation facilities. In addition, demand for cloud-based applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The data center construction market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.
The data center construction market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Enterprise
• Cloud
• Colocation
• Hyperscale
By Geographic Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies by the technological advances driving M&A activities in data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center construction market growth during the next few years. Also, the construction of green data centers and growing investments in hyperscale data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our data center construction market covers the following areas:
• Data center construction market sizing
• Data center construction market forecast
• Data center construction market industry analysis
