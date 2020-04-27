NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Direct Current Power System Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the direct current power system market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.81 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on direct current power system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the surging demand for LEDs, growing Internet penetration and data traffic, and increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. In addition, surging demand for LEDs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The direct current power system market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geographic landscapes
The direct current power system market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Telecom
• Industrial
• Commercial
• Others.
• By Type
• 0-24V DC power system
• 48V DC power system
• More than 48V DC power system
• By Geography
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the growing demand for decentralized renewable energy as one of the prime reasons driving the direct current power system market growth during the next few years. Also, demand for 380 V centralized DC power system, and developments toward using DC power source in data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our direct current power system market covers the following areas:
• Direct current power system market sizing
• Direct current power system market forecast
• Direct current power system market industry analysis
