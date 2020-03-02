NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
EMI shielding market is expected to grow at a high rate during 2020–2025.
The global EMI shielding market size is projected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 to USD 9.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025. The need for electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding is propelled further by the increasing clock frequencies, faster slew rates, increasing packaging density, as well as rising demand for smaller, lighter, cheaper, and low-power devices. Factors that are driving the growth of the EMI shielding industry include ongoing demonstrations of field trials and pilot projects to develop the viability of 5G technology across the world and stringent EMI regulations.
Consumer electronics to account for the largest share of the global EMI shielding market.
The consumer electronics industry held the largest market share in 2019.This is because the EMI shielding market for smartphones has shown tremendous growth in the past years owing to the commoditization of this product as it becomes an alternative to various electronics devices, such as digital cameras, GPS navigators, MP3 players, and computers.
Increased complexities in smartphones require EMI shielding to protect them from harmful radiation. Hence, the consumer electronics segment will have the highest market share of the EMI shielding industry during the forecast period.
EMI shielding tapes & laminates is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the EMI shielding market from 2020 to 2025.
A typical application of EMI shielding tapes is in shielded rooms where economical and effective shielding of the seams and apertures is needed.EMI shielding tapes are also used for ground planes or shielding of the electronic cables.
Cables' conductive sheath is bonded with the EMI shielding tapes and to the metallic tip of the connector to provide complete end-to-end shielding.The doors and panels of the electronic cabinets and enclosures are shielded by durable and reliable EMI shielding tapes, which provides a contact surface for conductive gaskets for EMI shielding.
To prevent broadband emission, EMI shielding tapes are commonly used between the transformer coil windings to reduce electrostatic coupling and around the outside of the coils and relays. The numerous applications of EMI shielding tapes & laminates make the segment have the highest growth rate during 2020–2025.
APAC contributed the largest share of EMI shielding market in 2019.
APAC accounted for the largest market share in 2019 because of the factors such as the rising demand for consumer electronic products such as smartphones and home appliances and the development of advanced telecom infrastructure.China, a manufacturing hub for various electronic devices, contributed to the rapid increase in the requirement of EMI shielding.
On the other hand, the Japanese market over the next five years would be driven by the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles and advanced consumer electronic products.
To determine and verify the market size of several segments and subsegments, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key opinion leaders in the inverter market. Following is the breakup of the primary participants:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 35%
• By Designation: C-level Executives = 40%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 30%
• By Region: North America = 25%, Europe = 30%, APAC = 30%, and RoW = 15%
Laird Performance Materials (UK), Parker Hannifin (US), PPG Industries (US), Henkel (Germany), and RTP Company (US) are some of the leading players in the EMI shielding market.
