NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global FPGA market is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2025.
The global FPGA market size is projected to grow from USD 5.9 billion in 2020 to USD 8.6 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2025. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the increase in the global adoption of AI and IoT, ease of programming and faster time-to-market of FPGA than ASIC, and incorporation of FPGA in ADAS. However, high power consumption and increased cost of implementation of FPGA are expected to hinder the growth of the market.
The low-end FPGA segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In 2019, the less than 28 nm segment held the largest size of the FPGA market.This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
The growth of the less than 28 nm segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of FPGA with less than 28 nm node size owing to their low power consumption, as well as ease of remote system upgrading and reprogramming them.The adoption of 10 nm node size FPGA in high-end applications such as edge computing, 5G networking, data centers, and AI has also reinforced the growth of this segment of the market.
FPGA manufacturers are focusing on developing FPGA with node size less than 28 nm. For instance, in May 2019, Samsung Electronics (South Korea) partnered with Efinix, Inc. (US) to provide a 10 nm silicon process to develop quantum eFPGA. The less than 28 nm segment of the market sis expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to such initiatives taken by companies operating in the FPGA ecosystem.
The SRAM-based FPGA segment held the largest market share of the FPGA market in 2019.
The SRAM segment is projected to account for the largest size of the FPGA industry from 2020 to 2025.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the capability of SRAM-based FPGA to be easily programmed.
Moreover, the ability of SRAM-based FPGA to use the internal flash memory eliminates the requirement of external memory units.
The telecommunication vertical segment held the largest market share of the FPGA market in 2019.
In 2019, the telecommunications segment held the largest share of the FPGA industry.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased dependency of the telecommunication infrastructure on FPGA.
Increasing mobile data traffic and rising adoption of 5G network infrastructure across the world have also contributed significantly to the growth of this segment of the market. Moreover, the requirement of low latency networks and MIMO from different end users is also contributing to the growth of this segment of the market.
Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:
• By Company: Tier 1 = 45%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 20%
• By Designation: C-level Executives = 35%, Managers = 43%, and Others (sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) = 22%
• By Region: North America= 33%, Europe= 30%, APAC= 24%, and RoW= 13%
Major players profiled in this report:
• Xilinx, Inc. (US)
• Intel Corporation (US)
• Microchip Technology Inc. (US)
• Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US)
• QuickLogic Corporation (US)
• Efinix, Inc. (US)
• Flex Logic Technologies, Inc. (US)
• GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. (China)
• Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US)
• S2C, Inc. (US)
Research coverage
This report offers detailed insights into the global FPGA market based on configuration, node size, technology, vertical, and region.Based on the configuration, the FPGA industry has been segmented into low-end FPGA, mid-range FPGA, and high-end FPGA.
Based on the node size, the market has been divided into FPGAs with less than 28 nm, 28–90 nm, and more than 90 nm.Based on the technology, the FPGA market has been classified into SRAM, Flash, and antifuse-based FPGAs.
Based on the vertical, the FPGA industry has been classified into telecommunication; consumer electronics; test, measurement, and emulation; data centers and computing; military & aerospace; industrial; automotive; healthcare; multimedia; and broadcasting. The market has been studied for North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.
Reasons to buy the report
The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the FPGA market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall size of the market, as well as its segments and subsegments.
2. The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information about key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
3. This report aims at helping stakeholders in obtaining an improved understanding of their competitors and gaining insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem of the market, as well as growth strategies such as product launches and developments, partnerships, contracts, collaborations, and acquisitions adopted by major market players.
