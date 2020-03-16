NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Generator Market In Data Centers Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global generator market in data centers market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 2.63 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global generator market in data centers market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in data centers. In addition, use of next-generation power monitoring and management software is anticipated to boost the growth of the global generator market in data centers market 2020-2024 as well. Market Segmentation The global generator market in data centers market 2020-2024 is segmented as below: Type: • Diesel • Gas Product: • Less Than 500 KW • 501 To 1000 KW • 1001 To 3000 KW • 3001 KW And Above Geographic Segmentation: • APAC • Europe • MEA • North America • South America Key Trends for global generator market in data centers market 2020-2024 growth This study identifies use of next-generation power monitoring and management software as the prime reasons driving the global generator market in data centers market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years. Prominent vendors in global generator market in data centers market 2020-2024 We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global generator market in data centers market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nidec Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. . The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
