Global High-voltage Power Cable Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the high-voltage power cable market and it is poised to grow by $ 13.63 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on high-voltage power cable market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing investments in renewable energy projects, expansion and revamping of T&D infrastructure in India and growth in offshore wind energy. In addition, increasing investments in renewable energy projects is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The high-voltage power cable market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes
The high-voltage power cable market is segmented as below:
By Product
• High-voltage
• Extra-high voltage
By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the development of smart grids as one of the prime reasons driving the high-voltage power cable market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in sales of HVDC power cables, and growing wind power generation capacity will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our high-voltage power cable market covers the following areas:
• High-voltage power cable market sizing
• High-voltage power cable market forecast
• High-voltage power cable market industry analysis
