Global Lithium-ion Battery Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global lithium-ion battery market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 47.81 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Our reports on global lithium-ion battery market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased shipments of smart wearables. In addition, decline in lithium-ion battery price is anticipated to boost the growth of the global lithium-ion battery market 2020-2024 as well.
Market Segmentation
The global lithium-ion battery market 2020-2024 is segmented as below:
Application:
• Consumer Electronics
• Utilities
• Automotive
• Others
Type:
• Secondary
• Primary
Geographic Segmentation:
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
Key Trends for global lithium-ion battery market 2020-2024 growth
This study identifies decline in lithium-ion battery price as the prime reasons driving the global lithium-ion battery market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global lithium-ion battery market 2020-2024
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global lithium-ion battery market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as A123 Systems LLC, Amperex Technology Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Envision Energy USA Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. and Toshiba International Corp.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
