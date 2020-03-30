NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Machine Learning Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global machine learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.16 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period. Our reports on global machine learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings. In addition, increasing use of machine learning in customer experience management is anticipated to boost the growth of the global machine learning market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global machine learning market is segmented as below:
End-User:
• BFSI
• Retail
• Telecommunications
• Healthcare
• Others
Geographic Segmentation:
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
Key Trends for global machine learning market growth
This study identifies increasing use of machine learning in customer experience management as the prime reasons driving the global machine learning market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global machine learning market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global machine learning market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
