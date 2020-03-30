NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Mini Data Center Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global mini data center market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.35 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on global mini data center market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand among SMEs. In addition, growing need for edge computing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global mini data center market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global mini data center market is segmented as below:
Type:
• Micro Data Centers
• Containerized Data Centers
Geographic Segmentation:
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
Key Trends for global mini data center market growth
This study identifies growing need for edge computing as the prime reasons driving the global mini data center market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global mini data center market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global mini data center market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Canovate Group, Eaton Corporation Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Inspur Group, Legrand SA, Rahi Systems, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, ScaleMatrix Holdings Inc., Schneider Electric SE and Vertiv Group Corp.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
