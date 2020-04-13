NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Telematics Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the on-board diagnostics (OBD) telematics market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.74 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on on-board diagnostics (OBD) telematics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the UBI model to increase demand for OBD telematics and developments in OEM fleet telematics systems. In addition, UBI model to increase demand for OBD telematics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The on-board diagnostics (OBD) telematics market analysis includes type segments and geographic landscapes
The on-board diagnostics (OBD) telematics market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Passenger cars
• Commercial vehicles
By Geographic Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
This study identifies the government initiatives increasing the adoption of OBD telematics systems as one of the prime reasons driving the on-board diagnostics (OBD) telematics market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our on-board diagnostics (OBD) telematics market covers the following areas:
• On-board diagnostics (OBD) telematics market sizing
• On-board diagnostics (OBD) telematics market forecast
• On-board diagnostics (OBD) telematics market industry analysis
