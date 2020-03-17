NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Passive Component Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global passive component market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 11.68 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global passive component market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in demand for communication equipment. In addition, advancement of iot in industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global passive component market 2020-2024 as well. Market Segmentation The global passive component market 2020-2024 is segmented as below: Product: • Capacitors • Resistors • Inductors End-user: • Telecom Industry • Consumer Electronics • Industrial Machinery • Automotive Industry Geographic Segmentation: • APAC • Europe • MEA • North America • South America Key Trends for global passive component market 2020-2024 growth This study identifies advancement of iot in industries as the prime reasons driving the global passive component market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years. Prominent vendors in global passive component market 2020-2024 We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global passive component market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as AVX Corp., KEMET Electronics Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nichicon Corp., Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., Panasonic Corp., Ryosan Company Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd. and YAGEO Corp. . The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02279311/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001