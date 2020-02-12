NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Smart TV Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global smart tv market and it is poised to grow by USD 293.32 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. Our reports on global smart tv market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances in tv resolution. In addition, growing influence of digital media on smart tv advertising and marketing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global smart tv market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global smart tv market is segmented as below:
Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Geographic segmentation
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Key Trends for global smart tv market growth
This study identifies growing influence of digital media on smart tv advertising and marketing as the prime reasons driving the global smart tv market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global smart tv market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global smart tv market, including some of the vendors such as Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Corp., Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
