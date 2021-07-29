SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting applications from industry experts, executives, and professionals to apply and volunteer as judges and help in the scoring and judging process.
As an industry expert each qualified judge will be helping in the scoring process and give vital inputs to nominees. Qualified judges will also get an opportunity to learn more about how their peers and other organizations from all over the world are becoming and staying successful. How they are tackling and solving issues and major challenges. Each qualified judge will receive a printed certificate of appreciation and acknowledgement on the Globee Awards website.
Industry experts, executives, and professionals from all organizations operating anywhere in the world from large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit are eligible to apply to become judges. All applications will be reviewed by Globee Awards team and if accepted judges will receive access to assignments based on their industry, function, and area of expertise.
Here's a list of all the current award programs in which applications to become judges can be submitted:
Business Excellence Awards
Apply to be a judge https://globeeawards.com/business-excellence-awards/judges/
CEO World Awards
Apply to be a judge https://globeeawards.com/ceo-world-awards/judges/
Communications Excellence Awards
Apply to be a judge https://globeeawards.com/communications-awards/judges/
International Best in Business Awards
Apply to be a judge https://globeeawards.com/international-business-awards/judges/
Women World Awards
Apply to be a judge https://globeeawards.com/women-world-awards/judges/
More than 1,000 professionals worldwide participate in Globee® Awards judging each year. Judges are from every industry, job function and from all over the world. Learn more about the judging and awards process here https://globeeawards.com/judging-and-awards-process/
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, & Customer Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, (408) 689-2203, help@globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards