NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... East central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1225 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nazareth, or near Easton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Washington, Blairstown, Nazareth, Bangor, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Hope, Belfast, Hampton and West Easton. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 71 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 3 and 16. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH