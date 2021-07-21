SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 Communications Excellence Awards.
The annual Communications Excellence Awards is the world's premier communications, marketing and public relations awards program created to honor and recognize industry-wide and peer achievements and best efforts of both in-house and agencies from all over the world in areas of corporate communications, marketing, public relations, investor relations, business development, advertising, branding, design and creativity, direct marketing, integrated campaigns, Internet and digital marketing, media and publications, promotional and innovations, brand films, documentaries, short-videos, and social media.
Categories are classified under the following groups:
- Individual Categories Group
- Team and Department Categories Group
- Achievement Categories Group
- Distinction Categories Group
- Brand Films and Short Videos Categories Group
- Organization and Agency Awards Categories Group
- Startup Awards Categories Group
- New Product, Service, Upgrade, and Innovation Awards Categories Group
- COVID-19 Business Response Awards Categories Group
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide-spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers from all over the world. Industry experts and end-users or consumers of product and services can participate in the judging process.
All organization's in-house professionals and teams, and all agencies such as: advertising agencies, branding agencies, design agencies, direct marketing agencies, full service agencies, Internet and digital agencies, marketing agencies, media planning & buying agencies, promotional agencies, public relations agencies, social media agencies, new agencies can participate from all over the world.
