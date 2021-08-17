SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 International Best in Business Awards.
The coveted annual International Best in Business Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.
This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.
All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter. Categories for the Globee Awards have been updated.
Categories are classified under the following groups:
- Company | Growth and Outstanding Achievements of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Company | Best Company Awards Categories Group
- Company | Startup Awards Categories Group
- Corporate Communications and PR | People Awards Categories Group
- Corporate Communications and PR | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Creative | App & Mobile Website Awards Categories Group
- Creative | Live Events Awards Categories Group
- Creative | Publications and Print Awards Categories Group
- Creative | Video, Commercial, Advertising, and Film Awards Categories Group
- Creative | Web, Social Media, and Online Presence Awards Categories Group
- Creative | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Customer Service & Support | People Awards Categories Group
- Customer Service & Support | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Customer Success of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Human Resources | People Awards Categories Group
- Human Resources | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Information Technology Users | People Awards Categories Group
- Information Technology Users | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- International Business | People Awards Categories Group
- International Business | Campaign, Outstanding Performance, Projects or Initiative, & Teams-Departments Awards Categories Group
- Marketing | People Awards Categories Group
- Marketing | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Categories | AI, Technology and CyberSecurity Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Categories | Content Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Categories | Education Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Categories | Healthcare Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Categories | Industry and Vertical Markets Awards Categories Group
- People | Entrepreneur Awards Categories Group
- People | Executive, Management, and Professionals Awards Categories Group
- People | Professional and Staffer (non-executive) of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Product Development | People Awards Categories Group
- Product Development | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- COVID-19 Business Response Awards Categories Group
Learn more about the 2021 International Best in Business Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/international-business-awards/
Winners of previous years are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/international-business-awards/winners/
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Industry experts and end-users of products and services can participate in the judging process. More details to register as an industry expert and help as a judge are available at https://globeeawards.com/international-business-awards/judges/
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
