SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 Women World Awards. To celebrate achievements Globee Awards has introduced new commemorative items.
Call for Entries! Women World Awards® celebrate the achievements of all women in business and the professions behind the year's most outstanding initiatives and achievements. The Women World Awards are the world's premier business awards for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they manage.
Women World Awards recognizes women in business and the professions from all over the world. The coveted annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.
This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.
All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter. Categories for the Women World Awards have been updated to reflect the changing roles and responsibilities.
There are many categories in which your organization, products and services, and the people behind their success can be nominated. Categories are classified under the following groups:
- People | Female Individual Awards Categories Group
- People | Excellence in Industry Woman of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Company | Company/Organization (Owned or Managed by Women) Awards Categories Group
- Company | Startup (Owned or Managed by Women) Awards Categories Group
- Product & Service | New Product, Service, Upgrade, and Innovation Awards Categories Group
- Corporate | Communications, Public Relations, and Marketing Awards Categories Group
- Creativity | Communications, & Collateral Awards Categories Group
- Achievements | Corporate Achievement Awards Categories Group
- Milestones | Corporate Milestone Awards Categories Group
- COVID-19 Business Response Awards Categories Group
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide-spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers from all over the world. Industry experts and end-users or consumers of product and services can participate in the judging process.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
