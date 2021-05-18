SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for new or upgraded products, service, solutions, and innovations in the 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.
Nominate your organization's products and services and the people behind their success. Here are the category groups in which entries can be submitted:
- New Product & Service Innovation | Artificial intelligence, Information Technology & Cyber Security Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Innovation | Content Technologies and Information Management Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Innovation | Education Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Innovation | Energy/CleanTech Industry Awards categories
- New Product & Service Innovation | Health Care Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Innovation | Industry and Vertical Markets Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Innovation | Best New Product or Service Awards Categories Group
- Product & Service Development | People Awards Categories Group
- Product & Service Development | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
The Golden Bridge Awards® are the world's premier business awards program honoring achievements in every industry around the world. Everyone deserves commendation for job well done. Identify, recognize, and nominate talented executives, professionals, and employees for their achievements no matter how small or large. There are many categories in which your organization, products and services, and the people behind their success can be nominated.
All organizations operating anywhere in the world – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit are eligible to submit nominations to the 2021 Golden Bridge Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business + work life.
All new products and services nominated in the new product awards categories of this year's Golden Bridge Awards will be eligible to participate in the People's Choice Globee Awards for Favorite Product-Service of the Year.
Learn more about the 2021 Golden Bridge Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/
Winners of previous years are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/winners/
Stay posted and read success stories of organizations by subscribing to the Globee Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide-spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers from all over the world. Industry experts and end-users or consumers of product and services can participate in the judging process. More details to register as an industry expert and help as a judge are available at https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/judges/
Some of the organizations that have won in the past include , Jeunesse Global, Ultimate Software, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Steven Plochocki, Zyter, Houston Methodist Hospital, Cebuana Lhuillier, Brainshark, Altimetrik, Generation Amazing, GoCanvas, Chronicled, Cisco CX Managed Services, mnAI, Alcide, Medigate, Full Sail University, Mylo, AVer Information, iboss, 4Life Research, ZİRAATBANK, CSS Corp, The Audacious Agency, Cepheid, KERLINK & UNHCR, Verizon Connect, Humanitix, eSight, Bitglass, New Heights Educational Group, Epson America, Inc., Sage Intacct, Zero Networks, Centage Corporation, Chargebacks911, Spirion, Jumio, ModSquad, Tigerspike – a Concentrix Company, Dell Technologies Education Services, Mentor Collective, PayMotion, Innover, Vyvo Corp, Stefanini Group, KEO Marketing Inc, HatchWorks Technologies, Cloudbric, Poly, IBM, UniWill Ventures, Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions, Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, Rise Interactive, Marqeta, ManagedMethods, EZPack Water Ltd., Centene Corporation, Jaco Products, Applied Systems, PeopleReady, ZOME Energy Networks, Norhart, Nu Skin Enterprises, GROUNDFLOOR, ADP, IGEL, United Natural Foods, Inc., Spinnova, Community Policing, Reverd.com, Novatek Apps, Student Shelter In Computers, Thechuppahs- Trend Rentals, Loom Solar Private Limited, Lenovo Technology SDN BHD (Lenovo Malaysia), Digital Air Strike, Point3 Security, Wolters Kluwer's CT Corporation, Rimini Street, Inc, BillingPlatform, MorrisCookies Science & Development OU, Ingenious e-Brain Solutions, HomeServe USA, Samsung Electronics, Bensonhurst Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, MiraClick Affiliate Network, PJ Lhuillier, Inc., iTalent Digital, SYSPRO, beinc., Ordr, IPification, Platform Science, iPipeline, Verint Fraud & Security Solutions, Digital.ai, g2o, Legacy Events Group Ltd, Untangle, Inc., 7 Stage Advisors, 6sense, DeepCube, Great Eagle Holdings Limited, ARIIX, Philo, Rockwell Automation, Solv by Concentrix, TRIANZ, Semperis, Yottaa, 1touch.io, Chime Technologies, Impartner, Red Media Africa, Vivial, Inspired eLearning, LLC., Tech CU, The Insides Company, JazzHR, Updox, Envolve, Code42, ITC Infotech, Kannaway, Jack Henry & Associates, Withings, Waggl, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., FogHorn, TAC Security, SecurityMetrics, ZecOps, Papé Group, The State of Utah, LionOBytes, RevBits, ShipMonk, MindTickle, Greenway Health, VEMPOWERALL, Cardinal Group Companies, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, IKIO LED LIGHTING, Wolters Kluwer, Spirion, Illinois College, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, FM:Systems, Acceptto, BigID, Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions, SaltStack, PRO Unlimited, Luminance Technologies Ltd, Spirion and TaxSlayer, Centene, PR WIRE, Cisco Systems, Inc., International Paper, Clean Energy Fuels Corp., Adversa, Avalance Global Solutions, Biz News Connect, American Psychological Association, HUYA Bioscience International (HUYABIO), Vertafore, Paypal, hc1, Board of Certification/Accreditation (BOC), Nextivity Inc., ROBOZE, Ness Digital Engineering, EXL Service Inc., Izaros Consulting, Florence, Verifi, A Visa Solution, ProfitSword, Intermedia, SmartBeings Inc., Adaptiva, CV19Dashboard.org, Cybera, Artificial Intelligence, Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), Loop, The Crypsis Group, Rimini Street Foundation, Advantexe Learning Solutions, Luminance, Empire Today, LLC., Rohde & Schwarz, Makers Nutrition, Improovy, Inc., 1906, L&T Technology Services Limited, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., MemVerge, Forward Networks, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), Darktrace, Botkeeper, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Public Relations Department, Sumsub, Enablon, Grokker, ASG Technologies, Silverfort, DivvyCloud, Lookout, Concentrix Solv, Tata Consultancy Services, LTD, NexxtGen, 70 Million Jobs, Hayes, SmartBeings, CT Corporation, a Wolters Kluwer company, Nexxt Gen Corporation, Orange Romania, RevBits Cyber Security Solutions, Jasco Products, Medical Marijuana, Inc., N2W Software, Senior Placement Services, IBM – Quote to Cash Operations, 2Checkout, Solatube International, ROCSOLE, MUFG Americas, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, AppViewX Inc., Vonage, Napatech Inc., Concentrix, Indio, Branch Insurance, KnowBe4, UnitedHealth Group (UHG) – Optum, and Young Living Essential Oils.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards® for Information Technology and Cyber Security, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, (408) 689-2203, help@globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards