SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries from small businesses and startups from all over the world.
Small businesses and startups every where are preparing for growth as they become more creative and innovative in operations. Founders, and entrepreneurs in every industry and from all over the world are forming new startups offering new products, services, and solutions. Startups that were formed between 2017 and 2021 can be nominated for achievements in several award programs listed here.
It's time to recognize and honor the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, individual executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations, communications, and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.
Several new categories honor and recognize the contributions of individuals, teams & groups, and organizations that have worked hard and continue to show their resilience and creativity to weather the current impact on small businesses and startups and businesses all over the world.
Here's a list of all the award programs in which small businesses and startups from all over the world can now submit nominations:
Business Excellence Awards
Achievements of new and small businesses in Artificial Intelligence, Business Products, Business Services, Consumer Products, Consumer Services, IT Cloud/SaaS , IT Hardware , IT Hybrid, IT Services, IT Software, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, Telecommunications, and Others. Learn more on how to submit nominations for Best New Businesses (Founded between 2017 and 2021): https://globeeawards.com/business-excellence-awards/
CEO World Awards
The category group for startups of the year includes the achievements of new startups in the areas of Business Products, Business Services, Consumer Products, Consumer Services, Technology Hardware, Technology Services, Technology Software, and all other Products and Services. Learn more on how to submit your nominations for Startup Awards Categories Group (formed between years 2017 and 2021): https://globeeawards.com/ceo-world-awards/
Communications Excellence Awards
Achievements of new and small businesses in every industry can be nominated. Learn more on how to submit nominations for Startup Awards Categories: https://globeeawards.com/communications-awards/
International Best in Business Awards
The category group for startups of the year includes the achievements of new startups formed since 2017 in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Business Products, Business Services, Consumer Products, Consumer Services, IT Cloud/SaaS, IT Hardware, IT Hybrid, IT Services, IT Software, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, Telecommunications, and others. Read more at: https://globeeawards.com/international-business-awards/
Women World Awards
Women owned or managed businesses can be nominated. The category group for startups of the year will include the achievements of new startups formed since 2017 in the areas of Business Products, Business Services, Consumer Products, Consumer Services, Technology Products, Technology Services, and others. Read more at: https://globeeawards.com/women-world-awards/
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, (408) 689-2203, help@globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards