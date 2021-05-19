SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries from startups that were formed since 2017 till date in the Annual 2021 American Best in Business Awards.
The American Best in Business Awards are open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit – are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business + work life.
A judging panel consisting of industry experts from a wide spectrum of job functions and industries will determine the Globee Award winners.
The American Best in Business Awards are open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America.
Nominate startups in America that were formed since 2017 till date. New startups can be nominated in the following categories:
- Startup of the Year | Business Cloud, SaaS, or Smartphone-Tablet Apps
- Startup of the Year | Business Products
- Startup of the Year | Business Services
- Startup of the Year | Consumer Cloud, SaaS, or Smartphone-Tablet Apps
- Startup of the Year | Consumer Products
- Startup of the Year | Consumer Services
- Startup of the Year | Cyber Security Cloud, SaaS, or Smartphone-Tablet Apps
- Startup of the Year | Cyber Security Products
- Startup of the Year | Cyber Security Services
- Startup of the Year | Cyber Security Software
- Startup of the Year | Information Technology Cloud, SaaS, or Smartphone-Tablet Apps
- Startup of the Year | Information Technology Products
- Startup of the Year | Information Technology Services
- Startup of the Year | Information Technology Software
- Startup of the Year | Other Cloud, SaaS, or Smartphone-Tablet Apps
- Startup of the Year | Other Products
- Startup of the Year | Other Services
Everyone deserves commendation for job well done. Identify, recognize, and nominate talented executives, professionals, and employees and bring out the greater best in them.
Learn more about the 2021 American Best in Business Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/
Apply here to participate as a judge and an industry expert to help decide the 2021 winners: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/judges/
Winners of previous years are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/winners/
Stay posted and read success stories of organizations by subscribing to the Globee Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/
Some of the organizations that have won in the past include Attivo Networks, Mphasis, Ad Exchange Group, USHEALTH Group, Inc., International Paper, Captain Group, Quantum 9, Inc., Y.O.U Underwear, Hypergiant, SystemDomain, Inc, Aflac, Capgemini America, Spireon, Inc. D&H Distributing, AppFolio Investment Management, Luminance, Aloft Hotels, Cosmique Global Inc, Impartner, Spireon, Nintex, Makers Nutrition, LLC, Alignment Healthcare, BLAZE PR, American Psychological Association, ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., Rocket Software, GuardKnox, ReachLocal, Orange County Water District, MTC Performance, ZINFI Technologies, Inc., Xperiel Inc., eola, VAI, Penta Fintech GmbH, Community Policing, OnProcess Technology, DentalX, Bloomberg Environment, SweetIQ, Diligent, Vertical Communications, VINCI Construction Grands Projects, Bold Penguin, Wolters Kluwer, Tata Power, Guys and St Thomas NHS trust, Bon Choix Couture Inc, Jaden's Voice, Biz News Connect, Tata Consultancy Services, OBI Creative, Net2Source, Bruce Power, SRL Publishing Ltd, Norhart, FNB Merchants, Student Shelter In Computers, Swift Transportation Company, ABH Pharma, ClickFunnels, SE2, LLC, Bloomberg BNA, USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co., Inc., Spirion, Midas Mead, LOCALiQ (part of USA Today Network), Rimini Street, Inc., TerraCycle/Loop, Verizon Connect, EmeSec, Rimini Street, SRL Publishing, Infinite Computer Solutions, Philip Morris International, Alexium International Group Limited, MeetApp, SpendMend, Alexium International, Darktrace, Salangidae Association, BetterAir, Upstream Security, The Climate Corporation, Bloomberg Tax, AnswerConnect, NatConnect Foundation, Global Results Communications, AppFolio, Inc., KMS Designs Inc., Proven IT, Roma Moulding, Zintel Public Relations LLC, A23 Advisors, PagerDuty, SYSPRO USA, Technica Communications, SignUpGenius, Zyter, Keysight Technologies, Discotech, Reflektive, Demandbase, Navera, Inc., Zonar Systems, RevenueWire, World Forklifts West, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting, Edifecs, TerraCycle, FlightScope, ADP, Cepheid, Makers Nutrition, Advance Financial, Signal Sciences, SaltStack, Trubiz Partners Inc. DBA TrustLogics, Guys and St Thomas NHS Trust & London Ambulance Service, Spearhead Development Group, Securonix, Applexus Technologies, Magentrix Corporation, SkyStem, NEO Tech, Womenincharg3, Relationship One, Humanitix, bpm'online, Holiday Swap, Orange, AppViewX, MalikCo, CKR Property Management, Hypergiant Industries, Ixia, Kount, Avalance Global Solutions, TAC Security, Bloomberg Tax Technology, The Graide Network, Total Administrative Services Corporation (TASC), ARIIX, Qynn, Ceridian, SYSPRO, Chargebacks911, MorrisCookies Science & Development OU, SSO Easy, N&F Global Corp, IonTuition, MemVerge, Kaseya, Zonar, Medinas, Inc, Vernier Software & Technology, PJ Lhuillier Group of Companies, Entuity, T-Mobile, Clean Energy Fuels Corp., AppViewX Inc., insightsoftware, RippleNami, Inc., Izaros Consulting, Clarius Mobile Health, AX Semantics, Crystal Cruises, Anuta Networks, Seismic, GetFive, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and GTT Communications.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, (408) 689-2203, help@globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards