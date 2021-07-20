SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 International Best in Business Awards. To celebrate achievements Globee Awards has introduced new commemorative items.
The International Best in Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program honoring achievements in every industry around the world. Everyone deserves commendation for job well done. Identify, recognize, and nominate talented executives, professionals, and employees for their achievements no matter how small or large. There are many categories in which your organization, products and services, and the people behind their success can be nominated. Categories are classified under the following groups:
- Company | Growth and Outstanding Achievements of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Company | Best Company Awards Categories Group
- Company | Startup Awards Categories Group (formed between 2017 and 2021)
- Corporate Communications and PR | People Awards Categories Group
- Corporate Communications and PR | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Creative | App & Mobile Website Awards Categories Group
- Creative | Live Events Awards Categories Group
- Creative | Publications and Print Awards Categories Group
- Creative | Video, Commercial, Advertising, and Film Awards Categories Group
- Creative | Web, Social Media, and Online Presence Awards Categories Group
- Creative | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Customer Service & Support | People Awards Categories Group
- Customer Service & Support | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Customer Success of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Human Resources | People Awards Categories Group
- Human Resources | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Information Technology Users | People Awards Categories Group
- Information Technology Users | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- International Business | People Awards Categories Group
- International Business | Campaign, Outstanding Performance, Projects or Initiative, & Teams-Departments Awards Categories Group
- Marketing | People Awards Categories Group
- Marketing | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Categories | AI, Technology and CyberSecurity Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Categories | Content Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Categories | Education Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Categories | Healthcare Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Categories | Industry and Vertical Markets Awards Categories Group
- People | Entrepreneur Awards Categories Group
- People | Executive, Management, and Professionals Awards Categories Group
- People | Professional and Staffer (non-executive) of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Product Development | People Awards Categories Group
- Product Development | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- COVID-19 Business Response Awards Categories Group
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide-spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers from all over the world. Industry experts and end-users or consumers of product and services can participate in the judging process.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
