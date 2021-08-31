SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 CEO and Executive World Awards. The award program also contains a categories group for Executive Achievements consisting of several categories for which nominations can be submitted.
The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.
CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators and their management teams from organizations in every industry and of every size in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and the USA, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean & Central and South America, Middle East, and Africa. The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the Globee® Awards recognition program.
Categories are classified under the following groups:
- CEO, Executives, and Professionals Awards Categories
- Entrepreneur Awards Categories
- Executive Achievement Awards Categories
- Team Awards Categories
- Startup Awards Categories Group | formed between years 2017 and 2021
- New Product, Service, Upgrade, and Innovation Awards Categories
- Creativity, Communications & Collateral Awards Categories
- Corporate Milestone Awards Categories
- COVID-19 Business Response Awards Categories
Learn more about the 2021 CEO World Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/ceo-world-awards/
Stay posted and read success stories of organizations by subscribing to the Globee Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Industry experts and end-users of products and services can participate in the judging process. More details to register as an industry expert and help as a judge are available at https://globeeawards.com/ceo-world-awards/judges/
All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter. Categories for the CEO World Awards have been updated to reflect the changing roles and responsibilities of CEOs.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, (408) 689-2203, help@globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards