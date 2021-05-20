SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IT World Awards® are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.
The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is accepting nominations and entries for the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards® honoring achievements and recognitions in every facet of the information technology and cyber security industries. This is the final call for nominations.
Make 2021 the year of recognitions for all your achievements no matter how small or big.
There are many categories in which your organization and the people behind its success can be nominated for. Best Information Technology and Cyber Security Companies of the Year category groups include:
- Company | Hot Tech Company of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Company | Startup Awards (formed between 2017 and 2021) Categories Group
- Company | Best Companies Awards Categories Group
- Company | Milestone Awards Categories Group
Everyone deserves commendation for job well done. Identify, recognize, and nominate talented executives, professionals, and employees and bring out the greater best in them.
All new products and services nominated in the new product awards categories of this year's IT World Awards will be eligible to participate in the People's Choice Globee Awards for Favorite Product-Service of the Year.
Learn more about the 2021 IT World Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/it-world-awards/
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide-spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers from all over the world. Industry experts and end-users of information technology product and services can participate in the judging process.
Apply here to participate as a judge and an industry expert to help decide the 2021 winners: https://globeeawards.com/it-world-awards/judges/
Winners of previous years are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/it-world-awards/winners/
This year we are also recognizing Chief Technology Officers from all over the world for their achievements in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, IT Cloud/SaaS, IT Hardware, IT Hybrid, IT Services, IT Software, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.
A special category group for startups of the year will include the achievements of new startups formed since 2017 in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, IT Cloud/SaaS, IT Hardware, IT Hybrid, IT Services, IT Software, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.
Some of the organizations that have won in the past include Mastercard, Allied Telesis Inc., SQream, Ultimate Software, 3nom, OneTrust, Microsoft Corporation, N2WS, iTechArt Group, DivvyCloud, WatchGuard Technologies, iboss, Nextivity Inc., Usetech, Captains Inc., FPT Information System Corporation, Adaptiva, Syncron, 24By7Security, Inc., Thycotic, Medigate, Inspiren, Valimail, VMware, Datawire, Lastline, Inc, Avalance Global Solutions, Humanitix, Waggl, Untangle, Inc., and many others.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
