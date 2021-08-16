SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Go Game, the leader in team-building and culture-driving games, today announced the launch of Weve, a virtual platform that enables team members to connect remotely to engage in games, live stream events, meetings, and more. The completely customizable solution is suitable for everyone from small teams to large corporations.
Since 2001, The Go Game has been on a mission to bring fun to work through interactive games, events, and experiences that make employees feel connected and engaged. In 2019, the company recognized a need for remote connection with more companies allowing for remote work than ever before. The Go Game started developing Weve in the winter of 2019 and has been testing the platform in beta since February 2020, just as the pandemic started to take hold in the US. Since then, Weve has hosted over 5,000 events for more than 4,000 companies.
Through best-in-class technology, Weve creates dynamic digital environments that enable real engagement that goes beyond the market standard video conferencing tool.
"We know what it takes to use technology to engage employees and build real connection," said Ian Fraser, co-founder and chief executive officer of The Go Game. "Building a customizable product that could create a new way for companies to build culture during a time they need it most seemed like a no-brainer."
Weve is a virtual people content and culture-building platform that provides businesses with a way to bridge the gap between distributed and in-office teams through online team building. Specific offerings include happy hours, holiday parties, ice breakers, corporate events, meetings, training and onboarding programs, sales kick-off meetings, networking events, employee award ceremonies, and more.
Weve's virtual meeting and event platform also offers endless opportunities for customization and branding, so companies can brand their meetings, events, and games to make them look and feel like their own; an event manager tool that makes it easy to plan and organize one-time or recurring events; professionally hosted, virtually hosted, or self-hosted event options; and hundreds of game and meeting choices with fresh content added weekly. Companies can also take advantage of Weve's subscription plans that offer monthly hosted events, open activity rooms, and monthly DIY event rooms with fixed pricing based on team size.
"Our customers were interested in a solution for virtual events and meetings that allowed for team-building, networking, and engagement that no other video service could offer, and at scale," said Finnegan Kelly, co-founder, and chief technology officer of The Go Game. Weve enables our customers to create interactive experiences for anywhere from 10 to 10,000 people, which fundamentally changes the way virtual meeting and event planning will be viewed and experienced, and we look forward to continuing to expand our platform's capabilities."
The web-based platform works with any up-to-date browser and is trusted by leading companies such as Google, LinkedIn, Spotify, Amazon, and more. Weve expects to see continued growth with the official launch and plans to iterate on the product to add new features and customizations ongoing.
For more information about Weve or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.weve.co/.
About Weve
Weve is the only culture and team-building platform that offers a fully customizable solution for companies to engage employees and event attendees, virtually. Designed for everyone from small teams to 10,000 attendees, Weve is transforming remote work-life and virtual engagement by offering a suite of games, shared experiences, video components, and more, all in one dynamic platform. Learn more at https://www.weve.co/.
