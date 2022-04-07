Debbie Souza of the The Gold Key Team today announced Domestique Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
BENICIA, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Debbie Souza of the The Gold Key Team today announced Domestique Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Domestique Real Estate's data-driven, first-class service is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Domestique Real Estate was founded by Souza, a top-producing real estate professional recognized by the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing as a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist. Bay Area native Souza has a vast knowledge of the Peninsula, South, East and North Bay communities and a track record of success in the upper-tier market, as evidenced by her more than $19.5 million in sales in 2021. Domestique Real Estate serves buyers, sellers, and investors, from first-time homebuyers to those looking for the ideal luxury property.
"Domestique Real Estate works diligently on behalf of our clients with solid attention to detail and the understanding that real estate is much more than a transaction," said Souza. "For us, real estate is about providing the best outcomes through high-touch service, forming lasting relationships, and creating a memorable experience."
Partnering with Side will ensure Domestique Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Domestique Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Domestique Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"The partnership with Side will help Domestique Real Estate team members impact more clients, helping them achieve their dreams and goals through real estate," continued Souza. "Side helps us reach new heights through best-in-class technology, support, and more to further ensure top outcomes for our clients. Through this collaboration, we can now fully devote ourselves to providing even more personalized attention to those we serve."
About Domestique Real Estate
Domestique Real Estate is a full-service, client-centric real estate company fueled by data-driven solutions, attention to detail, and a burning drive to do what it takes to accomplish or exceed client goals. Backed by decades of extensive knowledge of the East and North Bay markets, Domestique Real Estate has a long-standing track record of delivering winning outcomes to a wide variety of clients with a focus on the upper-tier market. For more information, visit http://www.homesbydomestique.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
