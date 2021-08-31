CORTINA, Italy, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Grand Hotel Savoia, A Radisson Collection, the iconic property within the heart of the Dolomites, launches next generation technology for large scale event offerings and hybrid event solutions for 2022.
The largest 5-star resort in Ampezzo valley, the property boasts 600 sqm of hi-tech meeting and events spaces, including a plenary hall of 350 theater style seats, an open event space which can accommodate indoor auto launches, up to 165 rooms to accommodate participants and a covered parking area for up to 120 vehicles - making it the largest and best-equipped conference center in the region. For 2022, Grand Hotel Savoia is well-appointed to accommodate significantly sized meetings and events, including the launch of automobiles, iconic fashion brands and other high-end products. The hotel also offers hybrid event solutions for 2022, with the capacity to respond to the unique challenges of simultaneously orchestrating large-scale in-person and remote access meetings and events.
The hotel's two beautifully appointed main event venues were recently refurbished as part of the hotel's 2 year $10 million renovation and combine modern design with the very latest in audio-visual technology. Highly customizable to suit the needs of any occasion, each event space has its own private entrance to add an extra sense of exclusivity, along with access to two separate foyers that are ideal for receptions and break out spaces.
The expansive Dolomia Ballroom, measuring an incredible 290 sq m, is the largest in the region and can accommodate up to 350 guests. The highly adaptable space's elegant and chic décor, along with its open area and lack of obstacles, makes it the venue of choice for all types of large events, including conferences, exhibitions and fashion shows to large-scale meetings. The Enrosadira Room is perfect for smaller events and meetings of up to 100 guests, with a space of 90 sq m.
The distinctive La Perla Room, measuring 50 sqm, provides a professional setting for smaller meetings decorated in an elegant, modern style with hints of classic, natural elements. A refined option for executive gatherings with board members, investors or stakeholders, this exceptional space is complete with all amenities to ensure that meetings run smoothly, including the very latest in visual presentation technology and an audio/video production booth. Incentive and team building events, along with a range of customized hospitality packages and bespoke service options can also be arranged with La Perla and its companion rooms.
By utilizing cutting-edge next generation technology, Grand Hotel Savoia can combine highly flexible and adaptable spaces with a range of innovative hybrid meeting options. The hotel's expert events team can organize the virtual connection of any participant anywhere in the world thanks to livestream technology, ensuring events are just as impactful and impressive as in-person traditional configurations. Events can also be broadcast live on different platforms including social media, company website and event-specific microsites. The hotel also has technology to enable holograms, virtual interface and stage design, along with augmented reality and other hi-tech options.
The Grand Hotel Savoia also offers a number of suites which can be adapted as executive workspaces, providing all the benefits of comfort and luxury while still ensuring the health and safety of guests and colleagues. Accommodations in spacious and bright superior rooms with contemporary design, executives enjoy complimentary, fast and secure Wi-Fi connection, easy connectivity to second screen with quality video capabilities, printing service, HDMI and portable USB hub, charger and adapters, unlimited tea and coffee facilities and access to wellness facilities, including the spa and gym.
The Grand Hotel Savoia has continued to evolve their MICE offerings to assist event planners with updated resources and flexible customer offers to satisfy pent-up demand. Each meeting and event experience is delivered by Grand Hotel Savoia's expert event team members who are well-versed in delivering high quality meeting and events, including launch events which are meticulously planned to complement product branding and messaging and deliver highly impactful results. The hotel has experience collaborating with automobile brands such as BMW, Mercedes, Audi to launch new models and hosting special auto-focused events including Coppa d'Oro delle Dolomiti, Winterace, and Speedfactor. High-touch brands and companies such as Gucci, Nokia, ENEL and Sanofi, have also hosted meetings and conventions at the resort.
Grand Hotel Savoia, managed by Zeus International and a Hotel member of the Radisson Hotel Group, also offers their neighboring sister location, Savoia Palace, for event planners. Also a part of Radisson Hotel Group and a property managed by Zeus International, the Residences offer 44 well-appointed, open plan apartments with spacious interiors inspired by traditional mountain chalets, making it an ideal 4-star accommodation choice for MICE events.
The surrounding natural landscape of the Ampezzo valley offers ample opportunities for unique team building activities. During the summer months, team building activities, including guided mountain biking or challenging hikes, can be organized amongst the stunning peaks and verdant valleys. Winter team-building activities include safari snowmobile tours and sledding under the stars, amongst others.
The hotel's 1224 Bar Lounge and 1224 Terrazza provide refined indoor and outdoor event spaces which are set against the dramatic backdrop of the Dolomite mountains. Both offer a sophisticated atmosphere for day events, receptions and parties and the events team can organize a lively aperitivo, along with the option of arranging live music or DJ for events. The Sports Bar, a dynamic pub-style environment which is the only one of its kind in Cortina, is perfect for smaller, intimate events and is outfitted with the very latest audio-visual technology.
Catering menus for all MICE offerings have been developed by Chef Luigi Sarsano and offer a wide variety of tantalizing Mediterranean focused menus with locally crafted flavors from the Ampezzo Valley together with innovative international dishes and nutritious wellness options to suit every taste. An extensive wine and cocktail list compliment the hotel's five-star culinary offerings.
After a productive day of events or as a wonderful team incentive, the Savoia SPA provides an intimate haven of peace and tranquility featuring Comfort Zone products and treatments, including restorative and energizing massages. A wonderful option for spouses who are joining their partner on a business trip, the Savoia SPA offers couples treatments and a spouse program for MICE events. A fitness area outfitted with Technogym equipment and an indoor heated pool is also available for guest's enjoyment.
As the epicenter and "salotto" of Cortina, Grand Hotel Savoia is an integral part of the iconic town's cultural and artistic heritage, thanks to distinguished guests, celebrities, statesmen and leaders such as Sophia Loren, Leo Tolstoy, Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt who once stayed at the hotel.
Featuring breathtaking views of the Dolomites, the property's 132 guest rooms, including 16 junior suites, 9 suites and the ultraluxe Royal Suite Savoia were recently entirely renovated and remain a respite within the alpine wilderness. The interior design, influenced by the beauty of the surrounding mountainous landscape, incorporates a variety of textures and materials as well as light and earthy colors which reflect the splendor of this pristine high-altitude destination.
