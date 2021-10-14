LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, the developer of hospitality's most comprehensive guest experience and staff operations platform, announced today a new deal with The Grand Resort in Warren, Ohio. The Midwestern destination resort, well regarded for its high standards, will deliver contactless service for guests through a branded mobile app with robust capabilities including mobile check-in and mobile key.
"At The Grand Resort, we've long prided ourselves on delivering exceptional service, but implementing the INTELITY platform will allow us to raise the bar even higher," said Kelli Denman, Resort General Manager at The Grand Resort. "The INTELITY platform delivers the personalized digital experience and mobile convenience that guests expect today. We couldn't be more excited about how it will elevate experiences at The Grand Resort for years to come."
The INTELITY mobile app is set to dramatically alter the guest experience at The Grand Resort, delivering an unparalleled level of convenience for visitors at the property. Using the mobile app, guests can check-in and check out seamlessly from their own mobile devices and use a digital key to access their rooms and other areas of the resort during their stay. Guests can also request dining, spa, and activity reservations, order food, schedule touchless deliveries, communicate with hotel team members, and more–further elevating the entire guest experience no matter where they are at the resort.
Utilizing the app's messaging feature, The Grand Resort team can notify guests on upcoming special events and activities as well as update them on the status of their service requests. Finally, automated workflow and business insights will save staff time and enable them to provide a more personalized guest experience.
"We are thrilled to partner with The Grand Resort," said Erynn Torrenga, INTELITY SVP of Sales. "With its expansion efforts and new amenities, The Grand Resort delivers an impressive slate of services and amenities. With INTELITY's robust platform, The Grand Resort can now also offer the added benefit of mobile convenience to their guests."
An all-inclusive, year-round destination with 132 rooms and suites, The Grand Resort recently completed a $30 million expansion and renovation effort to improve existing facilities and add more specialized services and amenities. The resort now includes The Grand Spa and Salon, and a new pool complex featuring a 140-foot outdoor recreational pool with graduated entry, diving area, decorative waterfalls, and sunbathing deck. A Roman Bath is also offered as a separate adults-only pool open year-round. Guests at The Grand Resort enjoy first-class amenities, golf and recreational activities, and dining at any of the property's 18 expansive food and beverage venues. Guests also get full access to the world class Medici Museum of Art located next door, as well as the first-class services and dining options at the Avalon Golf and Country Club's five nearby locations.
About The Grand Resort
The Grand Resort's extensive Warren, Ohio, campus includes The Hotel (130 rooms and suites), The Conference & Event Center, The Golf Center, The Grand Spa and Salon, The Medical Rejuvenation Center, The Roman Bath & Resort Pools, The Fitness Center, The Tennis Center, The Recreation Center, The Restaurants, The Wine Cellar & Lounge, and The Grand Lounge and Cigar Store. The Grand Resort also enjoys a special collaboration with Medici Museum of Art, which is just a short walk out the front door of the Resort. A unique relationship between The Grand Resort and Avalon Golf and Country Club gives registered hotel guests full use of the facilities and amenities at all Avalon properties nearby. The recent completion of The Grand Resort's expansion and top-to-bottom renovation project has resulted in a gorgeous property that provides guests with the latest and greatest amenities in a warm and welcoming atmosphere coupled with superior guest services touches. For more information or to book your stay, visit http://www.thegrandresort.com.
About INTELITY
INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully integrated hospitality platform. Built for the hotel, casino, and luxury residential markets, INTELITY has been named the "Official Mobile and In-Room Technology Provider" by the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide for five consecutive years and is in use at boutique properties, casino-resorts, and global hotel brands, including Marriott, Fairmont, Hard Rock, and more. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com or request a demo.
