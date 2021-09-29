BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced the Guimarães Municipal Police, Portugal, reported administrative work reduction by up to 75% thanks to digitally transforming with Creatio. A special department of the municipal council responsible for community safety and compliance was able to cut repetitive and labor-intensive duties and double down on their effort to better serve the community.
The officers used to fill out their daily reports at the end of each shift in hard-copy format, which complicated document management and verification. The information was siloed and difficult to access and process. Shift planning and task distribution lacked automation. Aiming to optimize internal operations and free up the time spent on administrative tasks for fieldwork, the Guimarães Municipal Police opted for Creatio's no-code/low-code platform for operational and CRM workflow automation. Among the key requirements were extensive customization capabilities, the possibility of developing a fully operational platform in just a few months, and the ability to use it on mobile devices for field activities; all requirements were fully met by Creatio.
"This technological innovation project of the municipal police of Guimaraes gave us more than the gains in productivity and effectiveness of agents in their daily tasks. The Municipal Council of Guimaraes is now at the forefront of digital transformation in the Public Administration sector. We reinforced the leadership position of the municipality among the initiatives developed as a part of the Smart Cities project," said Ricardo Machado, IT Director – Guimaraes City Council
Studio Creatio helped the Municipal Police automate their administrative and field tasks, digitize reporting, in turn, free up agents for fieldwork because of the time saved. With the Creatio platform and mobile app, agents of the Municipal Police gained greater information reliability in planning stopovers, minimizing errors, and automating labor-intensive tasks that offered little value to the community.
The system was implemented by the Creatio partner imDigital.
"The municipal police had a set of needs identified with our IT department. We required a solution to help us plan and manage our daily activities, especially the administrative ones. imDigital, as an innovation partner, helped us with the redesign of our organizational model, with the optimization and automation of processes, and with the digital transformation of the Guimaraes municipal police operations," comments Daniel Oliveira, Head of Guimaraes Municipal Police Division.
Creatio helps organizations create no-code companies by providing a platform that allows for automating business ideas in minutes. The company combines an intuitive low-code/no-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises.
To further accelerate operations, Creatio offers a composable approach to app development and workflow automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. Its pre-configured modules have common core functions needed for several apps, and they can be reused to develop different solutions more quickly. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly-developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create necessary solutions.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.
The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.
For more information, please visit http://www.creatio.com
About Guimarães Municipal Police
The Guimarães Municipal Police is a special department of the municipal council responsible for supervising citizen compliance with municipal regulations and other legal local authorities. The municipal police force is subject to the regulations of the standard Police, the National Association of Portuguese Municipalities and the Ministry of Internal Administration.
Operationally, it is dependent on the President of the City Council in carrying out its activities of meeting municipal needs which include: surveillance of public places, surveillance of public transport, regulation and inspection of road and pedestrian traffic, etc.
About imDigital
imDigital is a consulting company whose mission is to support organizations in their transition to the digital market. With a strong technological nature our goal is to streamline processes while improving communications and relationships with customers.
The services and solutions offered to our customers focus mainly in two areas: Digital Transformation and Digital Marketing, with the goal to redesign their business models, process automation and customer experience transformation. In this way, it is possible to ensure businesses the agility needed to test new approaches to work, with the aim of defining more efficient processes of communication with customers.
For more information, please visit http://www.imdigital.pt
Media Contact
Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, peter@indicatemedia.com
SOURCE Creatio