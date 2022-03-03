LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Niche today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that The Niche's exclusive and innovative services are powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
The Niche is helmed by industry mogul Christophe Heldoorn. A born leader and natural negotiator, he has finessed real estate solutions for everyone from first-time homebuyers to more than 100 CPA firms, including celebrities. His career successes have earned him appearances on such national television networks as E!, HGTV, Bravo, and AWE. Furthermore, he's held the elite honor of speaking at a national event hosted by the Residential Real Estate Council, an organization highlighting the top 2% of agents in the country. He has also been recognized for his philanthropic efforts throughout West Hollywood by Mayor Lindsey Horvath. A native Angeleno, Heldoorn has a deep knowledge of the Southern California luxury housing market.
The Niche comprises a team of high-caliber agents helping buyers and sellers navigate their real estate journeys with ease. The company is wholly committed to its clients, offering one-on-one concierge services throughout Los Angeles, Orange County, and Palm Springs.
Partnering with Side will ensure The Niche remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting The Niche with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, The Niche will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"My team and I hold ourselves to as high a standard of excellence as the luxury markets we represent," Heldoorn said. "That's why Side is our perfect match. Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support will empower The Niche to push the industry's boundaries of success."
About The Niche
The Niche provides exceptional real estate services to buyers, sellers, and businesses throughout Los Angeles, Orange County, and Palm Springs. The team consistently lives up to its distinguished reputation by exceeding clients' goals through attentive collaboration and a streamlined process. With vast insight into the local luxury housing market, The Niche effortlessly emboldens people to reach their highest potential, starting with their home base. To experience iconic properties, avant-garde agents, and unparalleled results, partner with The Niche at http://www.thenichere.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side