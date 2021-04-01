LISCARD, United Kingdom, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hosting Heroes today announced the combining of CyberHostPro, EZPZ Hosting, Reyaltec, Bargain Hosting, UK Web Hosting Services and Yeti Host into a combined brand named The Hosting Heroes. This exciting development consolidates six of the United Kingdoms' most trusted infrastructure providers into one entity. Based in Liscard, Merseyside, The Hosting Heroes focus will be on high-performance hosting technology, premium support, and delivering a wide range of solutions to serve a variety of customer needs. From domain names to cloud servers, customers with wide-ranging needs will now be able to find complete solutions from one partner at The Hosting Heroes instead of having to rely on multiple different vendors.
"The Hosting Heroes is about delivering the best possible technology and support to our customers. By bringing these companies together we can deliver on that promise better than ever," said CEO Chris Danks. "Hosting and infrastructure become more and more mission critical by the day. Your choice in hosting partner can be a make-or-break decision for the company," Danks continued.
With a rich history in supporting small and mid-sized businesses as well as individual customers, the combined resources of the The Hosting Heroes promise to provide a premium hosting experience for customers that demand the best infrastructure, uptime, and support. "For years, each of these companies brought unique offerings and strengths to the hosting market. Bringing them together will be a force-multiplier for customers and partners around the world."
When asked about the new brand and the combined company's mission, Danks was quick to reply, "Honestly, that is why we put it right there in the name. We want our team members, our partners, and our customers to know what our focus is. Who says your hosting provider can't be heroic?"
The Hosting Heroes provide infrastructure based in the United Kingdom and 24/7 support. Continual investments in leading-edge technology combined with managed applications offer customers confidence in their chosen hosting partner. From WordPress to Windows, The Hosting Heroes offer robust solutions for every market need.
For more information about The Hosting Heroes visit http://www.thehostingheroes.com.
