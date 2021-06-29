LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hundred - a new 100-ball cricket competition, has partnered with Threepipe, Mobsta and Aircards to create an epic game and new user experience to promote the launch of the competition this summer.
For the first time Mobsta's hyper-local, verified location targeting, has been combined with an immersive Web-based Augmented Reality (WebAR) game built by Aircards, allowing families to be a part of the event without leaving their living rooms. Mobsta, the Operator Intelligence Platform, uses operator data to validate inventory accuracy at every data point – meaning high-quality, incredibly accurate, inventory supply that can be coupled with their location derived audiences based on real world & digital behaviours.
Mobsta has utilised this data to direct families interested in sports within 50km of The Hundred event stadiums, to a completely unique WebAR game, where users have a chance to immerse themselves within The Hundred stadium and compete in their own live-action version of the event from their phones.
Aircards creates best-in-class, highly innovative brand experiences, leveraging the power of Web-based Augmented Reality (WebAR) in partnership with industry software leader, 8th Wall. The experience created for the ECB is a never-seen-before use of the technology to create a highly interactive cricket gaming experience.
Watch the YouTube video of the experience in-action here.
The WebAR game included features team-selection and character customization, allowing users to enter their initials in order to personalise their player within the game. Other features included physics simulation, haptic vibration feedback, and Spatial Analytics which allowed for granular analysis of user interactions in 3D space.
Jonathon Webb, Brand Manager – The Hundred says "The Hundred has innovation at its heart, so working on an augmented reality game to drive engagement among our target audiences is a really exciting opportunity and a great addition to our wider campaign. Working closely with Threepipe, Mobsta and Aircards, this AR game gives users a taste of what The Hundred will be like, from the gameplay format through to in-game visuals and personalised kits. We want to throw crickets doors open to broader audiences and using this game across paid mobile advertising, with its sophisticated targeting, allows us to present The Hundred to our desired audiences in a fun and engaging way."
Jim Hawker, Co-Founder, Threepipe Reply: "We are always looking for innovative partners to feature on our media plans and we were excited to approach and work with Mobsta and Aircards for The Hundred this year. The game forms a valuable part of our engagement strategy in driving awareness and ticket sales for this unique competition."
About Mobsta:
Mobsta, the Operator Intelligence Platform, is one of the UK's leading specialists at harnessing highly accurate mobile operator data to build insights, audiences, and measurement solutions, principally from operator verified location data. It has the exclusive rights to Ericsson Emodo technology that aggregates location data, content consumption and user behaviour across different devices in the physical world, connects it with offline datasets and translates it into audience segments that can be leveraged in campaign planning, activated through digital advertising, or used to measure campaign effect online and offline. The platform delivers a rich understanding of the relationship between users and locations over time, enabling them to make smarter marketing decisions.
About Aircards:
Aircards is a market-leading provider of Web-based Augmented Reality experiences, including recent high-profile launches with Disney, Samsung, Unilever, Dell Technologies, AB InBev and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Aircards provides an end-to-end service - from ideation to development and cloud-hosting.
About 8th Wall:
8th Wall is an award-winning computer vision software company that makes it possible to build interactive web-based augmented reality (WebAR) that can be experienced on any smartphone—no app required. 8th Wall has powered AR activations for brands across industry verticals including retail, food and beverage, travel and tourism, automotive, fashion, sports and entertainment. Customers of the platform include Nike, Sony Pictures, Burger King, General Mills, British Gas, Heineken, McDonald's, LEGO, Swiss Airlines, Toyota, EVA Air, Red Bull, adidas, COACH and more. Learn more about 8th Wall at http://www.8thwall.com.
About The Hundred:
The Hundred is a brand new sports competition launching this summer (21 July-21 Aug). It fuses blockbuster entertainment with world-class cricket, inviting everyone to fall in love with the game at its intense, electrifying and incredible best.
Combining a new short, fast format of cricket, with each game lasting less than three hours, and incredible entertainment beyond sport, The Hundred will make cricket more accessible to reach a broader audience. It's simple: 100 balls per team, most runs wins, so every ball counts.
The Hundred will feature eight brand new teams from seven cities, with men's and women's competitions taking place side by side: Welsh Fire (Cardiff), Southern Brave (Southampton), Northern Superchargers (Leeds), London Spirit, Trent Rockets (Nottingham), Oval Invincibles (London), Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix. Each team will feature some of the best international and domestic cricketers from around the world, including England Men's & Women's World Cup winners.
Games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and BBC throughout the competition – so whether in ground or watching from home – you'll be right amongst all the action.
You won't want to miss out on this summer's sporting entertainment event! Join us for the latest news access to tickets by signing up at thehundred.com.
About Three Pipe:
Threepipe is an award-winning brand performance agency with specialists across data, search, media, creative and PR. Discover more at http://www.threepipereply.com
