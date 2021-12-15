SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ParentSquare, the award-winning unified school-home communications platform for K-12 education, has been named a vendor partner by the Illinois Learning Technology Purchase Program (ILTPP).
The ILTPP is a statewide cooperative created by Illinois' Learning Technology Center (LTC), Regional Offices of Education (ROE), and Intermediate Service Centers (ISC) in 1998. Its goal is to provide a voluntary purchasing program that combines the purchasing power of Illinois school districts and other eligible educational entities to offer competitive pricing on technology products and services.
Approved vendors undergo a rigorous evaluation before obtaining ILTPP's approval for partnership. The program researches the reliability of each vendor by contacting three educational facilities that have purchased their products within the last year. In addition, an advisory committee consisting of LTC, ROE, and ISC directors and Illinois State Board of Education officials assesses the vendors' pricing and products.
"We aim to secure strategic partnerships with some of the most innovative organizations in educational technology," said ILTPP Program Manager Hope Hardin-Borbely. "We make a point of dealing only with companies who have a reputation for providing exceptional service and the highest quality products. We're very excited to bring ParentSquare's incredible functionality and customer support to our members."
ParentSquare's contract with ILTPP gives cooperative members access to a unified, two-way communications platform that enables them to easily contact the parents and guardians of their students while overcoming language or socioeconomic barriers and maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security. Families can receive alerts for school or district news, activities and events, as well as complete forms and permission slips, sign up for parent-teacher conferences, check attendance, RSVP for events, and more.
School staff and parents can also participate in one-to-one and group messaging with real-time language translation. ParentSquare offers translation to more than 100 languages, and app, email, text, voice, and web portal access for more equitable communications district-wide. It also features extensive integrations with student information and other critical administrative systems and single sign-on capabilities.
"Establishing efficient, effective communication with students' families is one of the overarching challenges that schools and districts face today," said Dr. Chad A. Stevens, Chief Strategy Officer of ParentSquare. "As an Illinois resident, lifelong educator, and father of two school-aged children, I can speak on behalf of everyone at ParentSquare when I say we're delighted to help improve parent engagement and communications equity in Illinois schools."
About the Illinois Learning Technology Purchase Program
The Illinois Learning Technology Purchase Program (ILTPP) was jointly developed in 1998 by the Learning Technology Centers, the Regional Offices of Education, and the Intermediate Service Centers, responding to needs assessment information provided by district personnel statewide. ILTPP, a statewide cooperative of Illinois K-12 educational organizations, aggregates buying power and expertise to procure technology products and services at better prices than those available to individual organizations. For more information, please visit us online and follow ILTPP on Facebook and Twitter.
About ParentSquare™
ParentSquare is relied upon by millions of educators and families in 44 states for unified, effective school communications. ParentSquare provides parent engagement tools that work from the district office to the individual classroom, supported by powerful metrics and reporting. ParentSquare's technology platform features extensive integrations with student information and other critical administrative systems, translation to more than 100 languages, and app, email, text, voice, and web portal access for equitable communication. ParentSquare (http://www.parentsquare.com), founded in 2011, is based in Santa Barbara, CA.
