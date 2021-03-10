JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most human resources (HR) professionals (74%) report that the state of employee experience in the workplace is now more or much more important compared to three years ago. Even more encouraging is the fact 77% say they are expending considerable effort on enhancing employee experience in their organization.
The free research report, The State of Human Experience in the Workplace 2021, is now available for download. HR.com's Research Institute conducted the study of HR professionals to understand the current state of employee and human experience in light of recent business and global changes, including the Covid-19 pandemic.
About half of HR professionals (51%) believe that the experiences of their workforce is 'good,' and 29% say it is 'excellent.' However, many may not have a firm understanding of those experiences. Nearly a third (31%) complain that their organization lacks good ways to measure such experiences, and 12% say they do not measure employee experience at all, possibly calling into question the accuracy of HR's overall level of optimism.
The study analysis further explores the efforts by organizations that report being excellent at managing employee experiences, and finds that:
- they expend more effort and place more importance on enhancing experiences
- their employees are more likely to have a sense of belonging and feel engaged and valued
- the responsibility of creating a positive employee experience is more likely to be shared by all including management, HR, and employees
- they are more likely to leverage technology to improve employee experience
- their organization has more buy-in from senior managers
- they are more likely to gain a high payoff from their experience-enhancing efforts
"Gone are the days when businesses measured their performance based solely on customer satisfaction and the customer experience," stated Debbie McGrath, Chief Instigator and CEO of HR.com. "Clearly, focusing on improving the experience of employees and any stakeholders and users is the key to engagement, productivity, retention, and, ultimately, business results."
Download the full report which includes details on eight key takeaways to help HR departments gain insights into how to create a primary focus on managing positive employee and human experience to lead to business growth.
