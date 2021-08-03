SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entering the crypto era, the world has witnessed unique model architectures that have completely changed the market since they appeared.
If the idea of Bitcoin is to build an incentive mechanism to reward BTC coins for miners community who contribute computer resources to operate the blockchain network; then Ethereum offers Smart Contract solution as the first financial applications running on the blockchain; while Binance Smart Chain (BSC) chooses to create a bridge with Ethereum to attract huge number of DeFi projects and user communities migrating from Ethereum to BSC. These breakthrough innovations have helped bring billions of dollars to the global crypto market capitalization.
At the moment, when the market is showing signs of saturation and the world is once again yearning for new things that can waken the market, a new crypto model appears with the new strange architecture just as the sound of its name:BitcoinDeFi.
A Breakthrough Crypto Model
BitcoinDeFi (BTCDF) is a cryptocurrency developed in the Dubai Silicon Oasis technology park and has appeared only 5 months on the market.
BitcoinDeFi brings the solution of a unique model by embedding the three elements together: Bitcoin's blockchain & P2P Mutual Financial Contribution & Ecosystem of DeFi Services.
Specifically, this model develops a peer-to-peer mutual financial activity on Bitcoin's blockchain to form its active community, then distribute the source code to DeFi-compatible chains to build the newest DeFi services.
This brand new innovative idea helps BitcoinDeFi bypass the disadvantage of slow transaction speed on Bitcoin's blockchain since the specificity of the financial reciprocity is not too demanding in terms of speed, while it still inherits all advantages from the source code of this powerful blockchain.
After forming an active community by the mutual financial activities, this Bitcoin-core model keeps on linking with other DeFi systems that own tens of billions dollars of Total Value Locked operating on leading DeFi-enabled blockchains such as BSC, Ethereum, Polkadot, Polygon, Solana, etc, by distributing its source code to those chains.
We all know Bitcoin's blockchain owns the world's largest number of wallets and communities, but what will happen when this enormous community is connected with DeFi communities on other chains?
The common intention has led to Taproot - an important upgrade of Bitcoin's blockchain infrastructure which makes this yet powerful chain more compatible with complex Smart Contracts, and to the digital payments company Square's plan on developing DeFi services to Bitcoin's blockchain.
Strangely, BitcoinDeFi has started their DeFi project on Bitcoin's blockchain 5 months ago and has already been ready for Taproot and Square's call since then.
It is the bold intention of this young new project to develop a mutual financial community on Bitcoin's blockchain and to connect the two of world's largest crypto communities together.
Mixed Reactions of The Early Stage
The experimental and verification process of the installed mechanisms in BitcoinDeFi has worked amazingly well for the past 5 months over the globe. In one of its major markets - a Southeast Asian country, Vietnam has attracted thousands of users to participate in mutual financial activities to create and operate Nodes; in order to own rewards of BTCDF, an utility token of BitcoinDeFi.
On the other hand, there has been a scandal violently erupting to BitcoinDeFi from a part of the Vietnamese crypto community. An amount of crypto influencers and technology KOLs have simultaneously posted on newspapers and social networks to accuse BitcoinDeFi of being a Ponzi scheme.
Here is the definition of Ponzi.
A Ponzi scheme is a form of fraud that lures investors and pays profits to earlier investors with funds from more recent investors.
Source: Wikipedia
As the definition, taking the money collected from the latter to pay as profit or interest to the former is Ponzi. Simply because the Total Revenue will atrophy and gradually become smaller than the Total Cost, making the project's ending
point inevitable.
But BitcoinDeFi is different.
By letting the community enjoys 80% of the cash flow through the project and only deducting 20% to create platform budgets, this BitcoinDeFi system does not operate the business on the community's cash flow but only has the mission to coordinate the reciprocal cash flow from the community to that community itself by passing through the Nodes.
Clearly, BitcoinDeFi is not a Ponzi since it does not keep the community's assets, but always allocates benefits back to the Node owners community, only to optimize the motivation for Node owners to actively develop the scale of new Nodes and keep on forming the community.
Perhaps the rush to judge the direct distribution of cash flows from mutualists to beneficiaries in the community is mistaken for a Ponzi scheme. The community hastened to allege based on a confusion and lack of insight into the nature of the mutual contribution activity in BitcoinDeFi, which has indirectly hindered a new crypto model with useful innovations that can bring great beneficial values for that own community.
BitcoinDeFi's 05 Solutions to Attract Investors and Traders
It has yielded real results that BitcoinDeFi's mutual community is growing so fast, making some confusion will probably only stimulate the community's curiosity and lead to the insight of a new breakthrough cryptographic model design that has the power to bring spillover value.
BitcoinDeFi's strategic depth engages the community of investors and traders with 5 solutions designed from the ground up in this unique model.
(1) Become a bridge between the Bitcoin Blockchain community and the DeFi communities on other leading DeFi-enabled blockchains.
(2) Build an active community participating in mutual financial activities similar to the ROSCA model (Rotating Savings and Credit Association) by blockchain technology and the attractive incentive mechanism.
(3) The strict principle of coin issuance helps control the supply and create scarcity for BTCDF coins, making users wanting to own for the potential to increase asset value.
(4) Node operation mechanisms commonly found in DeFi models are applied immediately after BTCDF minting to keep on regulating the supply.
(5) The DeFi services ecosystem brings the absolute control of assets and diverse financial services to create financial leverage, stimulating demand for BTCDF coins.
These mechanisms seem familiar and simple but extremely effective when compound in one model. Therefore, it only needs simple unfussy communication methods to be able to spread among the general users community.
It is the simplicity and accessibility in BitcoinDeFi's crypto model architecture that will be the strength that helps it continue to reach far on the world crypto map, where new paradigm innovations will not be mistaken but are always supported and utilized to the fullest.
