Entrepreneur Brothers, Financial Services Expert, Erik Sussman (left) Media & Entertainment Industry Veteran, Darren Sussman (right) co-founded The Institute of Financial Wellness, a first-of-its kind multi-media platform with financial education, resources, and services accessible to everyone. The IFW is the second business venture for the Sussman's, who previously revolutionized the entertainment industry with the successful media company & ticket-buying platform TheaterMania.