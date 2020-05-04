NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Integer Group®, the world's leading commerce agency and a key member of Omnicom Group Inc., launched its Adaptive Retail Division today, covering a spectrum of expertise across retail. The rapid response group serves as a consultancy and service offering for both physical retailers and eCommerce brands.
ADAPTIVE RETAIL - PHYSICAL RETAIL RAPID RESPONSE
Currently consulting for retailers around the world, from those with 5,000 store footprints to small businesses with single store-fronts, The Integer Group is working to transform physical locations to comply with WHO and regional-specific guidelines in Asia, Europe, North America and South America (for example, the CDC in the U.S.), as well as consumer behavior and preferences for contactless shopping.
Integer's offering is a suite of services aimed at helping retailers adapt and shift to new "service-first" environments. These services include virtual-based compliance audits, shopper mindset and preferences research, traffic/spatial analysis, and retail space transformation concept testing.
Integer is partnering with a number of firms to deliver on strategy, design and execution within the fast-track timelines associated with this retailer shift. In the U.S., these firms include PD Instore, Digital Mortar, MFour Mobile Research, and more.
ADAPTIVE RETAIL - ECOMMERCE RAPID RESPONSE
As part of this new division, Integer is concentrating its eCommerce offering on fast strategy, optimization and performance marketing across DTC, social commerce and eRetail, including Amazon. Services include rapid go-to-market strategies, quick win optimizations to increase sales, and content creation with a focus on remote production and delivering qualified traffic to drive transaction. Integer's aim is to help brands quickly enhance their digital presence in order to meet rapidly shifting shopping behaviors and accelerate online sales.
"An important component of Integer's mission as a commerce agency has always been to help prepare our clients for an evolving retail landscape," said Mike Sweeney, CEO of The Integer Group. "Our clients and retailers around the world need us now more than ever, so we've adopted a society-first mindset, and we are operating to be increasingly agile. We will continue to do our part to deliver strategies and products that ensure the sustainability of retail and the safety of shoppers worldwide."
Last month, Integer launched a free, downloadable COVID-19 Retailer Tool Kit in response to the United Nations' open call to creatives around the globe to help in "translating critical public health messages into different languages, different cultures, communities and platforms, reaching everyone, everywhere." The tool kit is turnkey, print/post-ready and available to the public as part of an effort to support all retailers communicating social distancing requirements and best practices in-store.
The Integer Group will continue to share COVID-19 materials and tools related to commerce and retail. For more information and to contact Integer, visit www.integer.com.
About The Integer Group®
The Integer Group® is the world's leading commerce agency, relentlessly focused on delivering Great Work That Works. We believe in creativity that is fueled by data, informed by culture, and delivered to the touchpoints that create connections and ultimately drive a transaction. Through Retail Marketing, eCommerce, Brand Communications, Media & Connections, and Data & Analytics, we accelerate conversion and build a brand's lifetime bond with its consumers. It's what we call living at the Intersection of Branding and Selling®.
A key member of Omnicom Group Inc. and the commerce arm of TBWA\Worldwide, The Integer Group has more than 1,100 associates in 25 offices around the globe, including locations in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North and South America. The Integer Group's clients include AT&T, FedEx, Mars/Wrigley, Michelin, Nestlé, P&G, PepsiCo, Starbucks and more.
About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous speciality firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other speciality communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.