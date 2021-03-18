WARRENDALE, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Alliance for Mobility Testing and Standardization (IAMTS) today announced the addition of Kistler Instrumente GmbH of the Kistler Group, a global market leader for dynamic measurement technology, to the consortium. IAMTS is a global, membership-based alliance of organizations involved in the testing, standardization and certification of advanced mobility systems and services. The alliance works to develop and grow an international portfolio of smart mobility testbeds that meet the highest quality implementation and operational standards.
Said Dr. Joachim Taiber, chief technology officer at the International Transportation Innovation Center (ITIC) and co-founder of IAMTS: "Kistler has long been recognized as an expert in sensor technology, so I am very proud that the IAMTS community can leverage their vast R&D knowledge in automated driving testing and standardization in our working groups."
Kistler is the global market leader for dynamic pressure, force, torque and acceleration measurement technology. Cutting-edge technologies provide the basis for Kistler's modular solutions. Customers in industry and scientific research benefit from Kistler's experience as a development partner, enabling them to optimize their products and processes so as to secure sustainable competitive edge. The organization's unique sensor technology helps to shape future innovations not only in automotive development and industrial automation but also in many newly emerging sectors. Drawing on an extensive application expertise, and always with an absolute commitment to quality, Kistler plays a key part in the ongoing development of the latest megatrends, including such issues as electrified drive technology, autonomous driving, emission reduction and Industry 4.0.
"As a member of the IAMTS, the Kistler Group will share its many years of experience in the field of passive and active vehicle safety. The requirements for modern vehicle safety systems are high and the megatrends of autonomous driving and connected vehicles are further raising expectations," says Steffen Sauter, head of business development at Kistler Group. "We look forward to contributing our expertise to initiate a uniform approach and help continuously improve the methods used for modern vehicle testing."
For more information about IAMTS, including membership, please visit: http://iamts.org or contact info@iamts.org.
SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC®) is an affiliate of SAE International. The SAE ITC team specializes in establishing and managing consortia by providing proven processes, tools and resources. ITC enables public, private, academic and government organizations to connect and collaborate in neutral, pre-competitive forums thus empowering the setting and implementation of strategic business improvements in highly engineered industries globally. http://www.sae-itc.com
Media Contact
Justin Falce, IAMTS, 7247727562, justin.falce@sae.org
SOURCE IAMTS