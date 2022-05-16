The International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER) welcomes GenVault as a 2022 Diamond Sponsor. GenVault, a premier provider of bioinventory storage solutions and lab transport services, will exhibit at the ISBER Annual Meeting scheduled for May 17-20 in Atlanta, USA.
ATLANTA, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER) welcomes GenVault as a 2022 Diamond Sponsor. GenVault, a premier provider of bioinventory storage solutions and lab transport services, will exhibit at the ISBER Annual Meeting scheduled for May 17-20 in Atlanta, USA (http://www.isber.org/ISBER2022AnnualMeeting).
It's an exciting time for biologic research and development, and commercial biorepositories such as GenVault play a crucial role in accelerating industry growth. By providing the quality space, securities, and support needed to safely store and transport important biologic materials and agents, GenVault is helping the scientific community and life science companies better utilize space and time in the lab; bring more lifechanging advances to market and achieve their missions faster. To learn more about GenVault's bioinventory storage and transport services, visit https://genvault.com/.
"GenVault biorepositories are unlike any other," said Keith DiMarino, President of GenVault and founder and CEO of DocuVault, a secure records archive company. "Our facilities are purpose-built by industry experts to preserve bioinventory for future generations and to protect those samples and specimens for life. When constructing our biorepositories and establishing our transport services, we use industry standards as the baseline and then we build even more securities on to that. We are proud to be considered among the nation's largest and most secure biorepositories today and look forward to working with the ISBER community to further evolve best practice standards in sample management, preservation and transport."
About GenVault
GenVault is a premier provider of bioinventory storage solutions and lab transport services. The headquarters, located in West Deptford, New Jersey, has the capacity to house more than 60,000,000 samples, over 1000 ultra-low-temperature units, and multiple expansive walk-in cold rooms. The state-of-the-art space can accommodate a wide range of storage conditions from ambient to cryogenic (LN2 vapor) and can be adapted to evolving storage needs. The convenient New Jersey location makes it easily accessible to the Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. areas with proximity to multiple major airports, highways, and shipping hubs.
About the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories
ISBER advances the expertise and quality of biorepositories and biobanking science worldwide. Our vision is to be the leading network in the global biobanking and biorepository community.
ISBER fosters collaboration; creates education and training opportunities; provides a forum for the dissemination of state-of-the-art policies, processes, and research findings; and provides an international showcase for innovative technologies, products, and services. Together, these activities promote best practices that cut across the broad range of repositories that ISBER serves.
Media Contact
Ana Torres, ISBER, 1 604 874 4004, ana.torres@malachite-mgmt.com
Samantha Kresz, GenVault, 856 853 5160 321, skresz@genvault.com
SOURCE ISBER