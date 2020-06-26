ATLANTA, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Intersect Group, a recruiting and staffing solutions provider headquartered in Atlanta, announced the three recipients of its 2020-2021 scholarship. Nathan Hales, a graduate of Duluth High School enrolled at University of Georgia, Harrison Ragsdale, a graduate of Keller High School enrolled at Louisiana State University – Baton Rouge, and Logan Morel, a graduate of Bishop Lynch High School enrolled at University of Oklahoma – Norman Campus, have each received The Intersect Group's scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic school year.
The scholarship program is open to dependents of The Intersect Group's employees, candidates and clients pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Each recipient this year received a scholarship of $3,000.00. This year marks the fifth year of TIG's scholarship program.
"TIG's scholarship program was especially important to us this year. Given COVID-19, these students have already encountered a level of adversity most haven't at their age. They navigated the application process while adapting to remote learning and preparing for the likelihood that they will be attending college remotely in the fall," said The Intersect Group CEO, Edwin Miller. "Their commitment to the IT and finance and accounting fields is inspiring. They are the next generation of talent and we are honored to be able to provide financial support as they pursue their degrees."
Scholarship recipients were selected by a third-party committee based on academic achievement, a written essay, and the student's character as demonstrated by activities and volunteerism.
An excerpt from Harrison Ragsdale's essay:
"I thought about how I could use my talents to give back to my local community. Because I am very interested in computers, I decided to refurbish old computers and donate them to those that are in need of a computer. I formed my own non-profit organization naming it Harry's Computers. I have donated over 20 computers to teens, schools, and older people in my community. I learned that I can change lives in my community, as well as my own life."
About The Intersect Group
Founded in 2006, The Intersect Group is part of the MSouth portfolio of investment companies and operates in Atlanta, Dallas and Charlotte. Specializing in the recruitment of IT and Finance & Accounting professionals, The Intersect Group provides clients with the means to find the best talent on the market. For more information visit www.theintersectgroup.com.